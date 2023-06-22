B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

