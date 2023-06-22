agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.12.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. State Street Corp increased its position in agilon health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after buying an additional 71,977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in agilon health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

