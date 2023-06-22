American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

