Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Ball stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

