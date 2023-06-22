Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

