Loop Capital Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $103.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE CBT opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

