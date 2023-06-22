Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

