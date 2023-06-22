Halma (LON:HLMA) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,190 ($28.02) to GBX 2,300 ($29.43) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.37) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,143 ($27.42).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,754.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,877 ($24.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,364.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

