Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DS. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.31) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.65).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

