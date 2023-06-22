Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.49) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.91) to GBX 1,048 ($13.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.35) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.60).

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.5 %

TPK stock opened at GBX 805.40 ($10.31) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 970.36, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 909.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 948.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

