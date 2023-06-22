easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.81) to GBX 635 ($8.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 575.50 ($7.36).

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet stock opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 463.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,360.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

