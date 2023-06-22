JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for International Distributions Services (LON:IDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:IDS opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.80) on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.10 ($3.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

