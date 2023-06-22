Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,687.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.92. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 90.55 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.81).

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other Synectics news, insider Paul Webb acquired 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £899.85 ($1,151.44). Insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

