Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $187.00 at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

