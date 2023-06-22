Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $585.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.19.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $477.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.10 and a 200-day moving average of $368.23. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.