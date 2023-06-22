Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ASCUF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

