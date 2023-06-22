Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:ASCUF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Arizona Sonoran Copper from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Sonoran Copper
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.