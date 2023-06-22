New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $53.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

