Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $4.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.