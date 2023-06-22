Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $86.67

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

