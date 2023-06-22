Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $122.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

PAYX stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 25.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after buying an additional 102,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

