Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $60.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

