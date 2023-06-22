Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $161.70

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.