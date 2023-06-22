Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $116.64

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.