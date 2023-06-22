Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $86.67

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

