Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $47.10

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 569,458 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.