Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $16.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.66. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 341.94%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

