Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $60.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock worth $28,048,339. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $63.99 on Monday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

