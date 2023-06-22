Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $8.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

