Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $116.64

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $807,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 202.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 81.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $10,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

