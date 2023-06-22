Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $184.00

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,273 shares of company stock worth $105,410,246 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $185.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.