Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $241.50

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.50.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $243.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

