Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $31.75

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

