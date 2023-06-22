Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target to GBX 285

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 420 ($5.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 515 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Monday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

