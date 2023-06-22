Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Handelsbanken downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 3.2 %

GNGBY opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.