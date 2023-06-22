Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

