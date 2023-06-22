Barclays Boosts Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target to GBX 2,425

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.07) to GBX 2,425 ($31.03) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Halma Trading Down 3.8 %

Halma stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

