Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Intact Financial stock opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.