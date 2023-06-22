Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hoshizaki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Price Performance

OTCMKTS HSHZY opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.