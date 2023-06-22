Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Lucero Energy stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. It focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

