National Bank Financial Upgrades Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) to “Outperform”

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pet Valu Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTVLF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

