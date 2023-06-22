Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,400

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,835.71.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

NXGPF stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. NEXT has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $84.10.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.