NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to GBX 6,500 at Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,150 ($78.69) to GBX 6,500 ($83.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.06) to GBX 6,400 ($81.89) in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,835.71.

NEXT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $84.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

