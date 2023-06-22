Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Research analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.11) to GBX 360 ($4.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

About Man Group

(Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.