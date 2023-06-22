SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

