Barclays Increases Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 53

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 51 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Tullow Oil Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Tullow Oil from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.