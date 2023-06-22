Barclays Increases Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 53

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 51 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.