Barclays Increases Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 53

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 51 ($0.65) in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

