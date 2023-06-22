Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Uponor Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Uponor Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS UPNRF opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

