Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Marin Software from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.