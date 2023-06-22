Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

