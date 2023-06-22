Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,648 call options.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

HUT stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

