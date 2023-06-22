Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,648 call options.
Hut 8 Mining Price Performance
HUT stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Hut 8 Mining from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8 Mining
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.