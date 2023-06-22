Abbott Laboratories Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,028 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,271,874,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,037,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.