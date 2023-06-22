Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Quanta Services Put Options (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,119 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the average volume of 843 put options.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $190.94 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $191.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

